ANTHONY PANZERA
PANZERA--Anthony (Bud), With deep sadness we announce that Artist Anthony (Bud) Panzera passed away with his family at his bedside on September 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bud was laid to rest at Hilltop Cemetery in Mendham, NJ, after a private family mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Fresh Air Fund (freshair.org/donate), National Academy of Design (nationalacademy.org), or the Biden Victory Fund (joebiden.com). Please visit baileyfuneral.com for a complete obituary.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
