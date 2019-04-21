PARIS--Anthony "Tony", Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. He was a father, brother, veteran, fly fisherman, producer, jeweler, mushroom enthusiast, and photographer. Tony was born in Freeland, PA in 1933 and spent his life living on the Upper West Side and loving all things New York. He was a thoughtful and generous man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY PARIS.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019