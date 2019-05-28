SCAVO--Anthony, a longtime loyal executive with the LeFrak Organization, passed away Saturday morning at his Brooklyn home. Mr. Scavo served his country with distinction during the Korean War. Returning home at the end of hostilities, he attended Columbia University, and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Mr. Scavo began his career with LeFrak in 1962 as the assistant to the head of the construction department. In 1963 he was chosen to head the department, and had continued in that capacity for the past 56 years. As a senior executive with LeFrak, responsible for all its construction activities, some of Mr. Scavo's accomplishments were the development of LeFrak City in Queens and Gateway Plaza in Manhattan's Battery Park City. Mr. Scavo also had been instrumental for supervising the construction of Newport, where since 1986 he had been in charge of transforming the once-abandoned area of Jersey City into a contemporary and vibrant community. Altogether, Mr. Scavo was responsible for the construction of more than 60 buildings throughout New York City, Westchester, Long Island and New Jersey. Along with his work for LeFrak, Mr. Scavo also was selected to serve as a special advisor to the New York Convention Center Development Corporation. Mr. Scavo's tireless work ethic and skilled leadership will be remembered by the countless professionals he helped mentor, and the capable, dedicated, and devoted leadership he provided for LeFrak during his long and illustrious career with the company. He is survived by his wife, Theresa, his son, Anthony Jr. (Courtney), his daughter, Tara (Victoria Wegwert), and his grandson, Dylan Anthony. The LeFrak family and the firm's employees wish to extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to Mr. Scavo's family, and express our sincere feelings that he will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on May 28, 2019