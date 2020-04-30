TABELL--Anthony "Tony." 88, of Exeter, NH, formerly of Princeton, NJ. April 27, 2020. Born 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to Edmund W. and Margaret (Suydam) Tabell. After serving in the Army, he joined his father at Walston and Company in 1954. In 1965, he became Senior Vice-President, a member of the board of directors, and the director of technical research at Walston and Company. Tony authored the Tabell Market Letter, a weekly publication he took over from his father, after his death, in 1965. A Wall Street institution since 1944, the letter boasted a circulation of over 100,000. In addition, Mr. Tabell was a founding member of the Market Technicians Association (now the CMT) and served as its president from 1975-76. He was a member of its board of directors until his retirement in 1993. In 1970, Tony left Walston and Company in NYC to form, with Matt Delafield and Ashton Harvey, the Princeton, NJ brokerage firm of Delafield Harvey Tabell, which initially operated as a division of Janney Montgomery Scott. The firm's steady success caught the attention, in 1991, of US Trust Company, and soon after, DHT merged with US Trust. He is survived by his wife Ellen (Molwitz) Tabell, his daughters Meg Kasprak, Roberta Jordan, Sarah Nocka and eight grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020