1941 - 2020

Anthony (Tony) Siano, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, of COVID-19. Tony was born on July 1, 1941, in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx to Gaetano (Tony) Siano and Virginia Marino. He leaves behind Mary Ann Rinaldo Siano, his lifelong best friend and beloved wife of 55 years, his daughters, Suzanne Siano and Michele Siano, Suzanne's husband, Michael Jung, and his grandsons, Damien and Wyatt.



An altar boy in his youth, Tony attended DeWitt Clinton High School and NYU, before starting his career in the Fashion Industry. Combining business and a great eye for style, Tony ran a number of women's clothing companies, making a mark for himself in the 1970s as the co-owner of Albert Capraro, the first American couture designer for a First Lady, Betty Ford. Tony lived a remarkable life, without prejudice or judgement. He was extraordinarily warm, open-minded, funny, and generous. He coached a youth football team, mentoring young athletes. During the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, Tony would sit by the side of people, young and old, dying of AIDS, providing comfort in their last days. He was involved with Gamblers Anonymous, helping people recover from gambling addiction. He played football and tennis, was an avid swimmer, loved the beach, good food, traveling, dancing, and hosting amazing parties. He made friends wherever he went, always making his friends feel like family. In the last 15 years, his grandsons were his focus – cheering them on at hockey, football, and soccer matches -- and indulging them in ways a wonderful loving grandfather does. Also in those years, some deep friendships grew – particularly with his cousin Michael Orifici, and friends Dau Camargo, Matt Principe, and Jan Willem van Bergen, who have each helped his family get through this unthinkable loss.



Tony's greatest love and sources of pride were his wife, children, and grandsons. He married Mary Ann in 1965 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, surrounded by family and friends that included ballroom dancers and jazz musicians. Tony and Mary Ann met in elementary school and have been inseparable for their entire lives. They lived in Riverdale, spent summers in the Hamptons, and always welcomed friends into their homes for holidays, shared meals, and summer getaways. Their love and devotion to one another, their children, grandchildren, friends, extended family, and adored pets have meant everything to them. Tony left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He was taken too soon and will be missed more than words can say.



Arrangements were made at Frank E. Campbell, The Funeral Chapel, on Madison Avenue in New York City. A celebration of Tony's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his honor to the Coalition for the Homeless or the National MS Society.

