BONFIGLIO--Antoinette. ("Anne") 1940-2019. With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Anne Bonfiglio on July 20, 2019. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, active New York Athletic Club member and the founder of the Partnership for Student Advancement, Anne was active in many community organizations. Predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony, Anne is survived by her five children, Anne, Anthony, John, Peter and Toni, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Anne touched many lives and she will be deeply missed. Visitation Monday, July 22, from 7-9:30 pm and Tuesday, July 23, from 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm at Scarpaci Funeral Home, 1401 86th Street in Brooklyn. Funeral mass Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019