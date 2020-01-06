MELILLO--Antoinette, passed away on November 13, 2019. She moved to Manhattan and had a lifelong career as a photo editor for Time, Inc., McGraw-Hill, CBS, and The New York Times. While working at The New York Times, she and the entire staff received the Pulitzer Prize for reporting the tragedy of September 11, 2001. Antoinette was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Nicola, and brothers Peter and Angelo. She is survived by her sister, Palmira, niece Melissa, nephews Angelo, Peter and Clark. She was a generous patron of the arts, champion of animal rights and political and environmental causes, and was always there to help family members and friends. She will be dearly missed by many. A celebration of her life will be held on January 19, 2020 from 3-5pm at 119 W. 23rd St., Suite 710, New York.



