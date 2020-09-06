1/
ANTONIA MELTZOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTONIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELTZOFF--Antonia August 14, 1939 - August 20, 2020 Dr. Antonia Meltzoff died at home on August 20, 2020, after a fierce fight against cancer. Antonia was born August 14, 1939, in New York City, the eldest child of Samuel Ratensky and Francis Elizabeth Keene. Her father was one of the monument men in WW II, and an influential architect responsible for much of New York City's public housing and urban renewal. Antonia was a graduate of Bard College. She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study literature in Italy. She earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from New York University. Antonia and Mark Strand, the late Poet Laureate of the United States were married for twelve years. They lived in Italy, Brazil, and New York City, and were the parents of one child, Jessica Strand. She then married Dr. Julian Meltzoff. The couple lived in New York, and Florence, Italy, before settling in La Jolla, California where she had a private clinical practice for almost 40 years. Though she lived in La Jolla, she always saw herself as a New Yorker. Antonia was a Renaissance Woman, a great supporter and lover of the arts. Survivors include her daughter and grandson, her brother, step-children, and four step- grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held on the anniversary of her birthday, August 14, 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved