MELTZOFF--Antonia August 14, 1939 - August 20, 2020 Dr. Antonia Meltzoff died at home on August 20, 2020, after a fierce fight against cancer. Antonia was born August 14, 1939, in New York City, the eldest child of Samuel Ratensky and Francis Elizabeth Keene. Her father was one of the monument men in WW II, and an influential architect responsible for much of New York City's public housing and urban renewal. Antonia was a graduate of Bard College. She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study literature in Italy. She earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from New York University. Antonia and Mark Strand, the late Poet Laureate of the United States were married for twelve years. They lived in Italy, Brazil, and New York City, and were the parents of one child, Jessica Strand. She then married Dr. Julian Meltzoff. The couple lived in New York, and Florence, Italy, before settling in La Jolla, California where she had a private clinical practice for almost 40 years. Though she lived in La Jolla, she always saw herself as a New Yorker. Antonia was a Renaissance Woman, a great supporter and lover of the arts. Survivors include her daughter and grandson, her brother, step-children, and four step- grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held on the anniversary of her birthday, August 14, 2021.





