ELMALEH--Antonio Osato. June 15, 1950-January 16, 2020 With thanks for your gifts of friendship and always wonderful company. With admiration for your wisdom, your values, your accomplishments and talents. And with happy memories of our years growing up together at Collegiate School. Simon Arnstein, Steve Breimer, Steve Brodie, Jeff Budge, Jon Fauer, David Forer, Paul Hodes, Roger Kahn, Ron Malaya, Lance Morgan, Chris Phillips, Bob Sweet, Chris Torem, Chris Toy, Peter Toy, David Tripp, Jamie Whitall, Peter White, Charles Young
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020