ELMALEH--Antonio Osato. Antonio Osato Elmaleh of Ringoes, NJ, died at home on January 16 surrounded by family after a long battle with cardiac amyloidosis. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Mr. Elmaleh was born in New York City on June 15, 1950 to Sono Osato and Victor Elmaleh. A graduate of the Collegiate School in 1968, he went on to attend Duke University. Always fascinated by history, Mr. Elmaleh was particularly interested in the Civil War, its origins, and its continuing impact on our country today. He was the author of "The Ones They Left Behind," a novel set during the aftermath of the Civil War. He was also podcaster of the series "Uncovering the Civil War," which will be released in book form later this year. Mr. Elmaleh was an investor in real estate and green energy companies, and a former restauranteur and movie producer. In an earlier period of his life, he was a nationally ranked tennis and squash player. Mr. Elmaleh was also an avid golfer and reader, as well as a competitive Scrabble, backgammon, and cribbage player. He gained recognition as a dedicated supporter of education and was a two-time Board Chair of the Waldorf School of Princeton. Mr. Elmaleh was also a member of The Players Club in New York City and The Ridge at Back Brook in Ringoes. Married in 2003 to Anne Williams, he is survived by his spouse and two children, Sarah Elmaleh and Andrew Elmaleh, both of Los Angeles. He is also survived by his brother Niko and nephew Alex of New York City. He was predeceased by his first wife, Cathy Anne Horn, who died in 2013.



