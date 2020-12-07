1/
APOSTOLOS TAMBAKIS
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share APOSTOLOS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAMBAKIS--Dr. Apostolos P., 94, of New York passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, December 4, 2020. Apostolos was born to Panagiotis and Vasiliki Giannopoulou Tambakis in Kalamata, Greece on October 24, 1926 and married Virginia Spanos in 1958. He graduated from The Military Medical School of Thessaloniki, Greece in 1953. He volunteered as a physician in the Greek army, and was recently recognized and honored as a distinguished ambassador for his services during the Korean War. In 1956, he immigrated to the United States, and studied at St. Luke's Hospital and the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York City. He practiced as an orthopedic surgeon for 55 years until 2012. Apostolos was a founder of the Greek American Hippocratic Orthopedic Society and former President of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York. Dr. Tambakis was an icon of integrity and generosity to Greek causes and organizations throughout the NY metropolitan area and Kalamata. He was a passionate philanthropist, donating the first one hundred computers to his elementary school in Kalamata, his Brooklyn office to the Hellenic Medical Society, and a commercial building to Saint Demetrios Cathedral. Dr. Tambakis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia and survived by his two daughters Constance Tambakis-Odom and Christine Tambakis McDonnell (Dennis), and his grandchildren, Virginia Ruth Odom, John Apostolos Roscoe Odom, and Alexander Bailey McDonnell and loving sisters, Christina Spanos and Calliope Kefaki and many loving nieces and nephews. His service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10am (9am-10am viewing), at Saint Demetrios Cathedral, 30-11 30th Drive, Astoria, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations on behalf of Dr. Tambakis to the Hellenic Medical Society of New York, 139 East 57th Street 8th floor New York, NY 10022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Demetrios Cathedral
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
10:00 AM
Saint Demetrios Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverdale Funeral Home, Inc. - New York
5044 Broadway
New York, NY 10034
(212) 942-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Dr. Tambakis was very special to me. We spoke about so many things and he shared with me so many of his personal memories growing up in Greece and coming to the US. He was a true philanthropist with a giving heart and never expecting anything in return. I will miss him so very much. He was a great friend and role model. I was very fortunate to have met him. May his memory be eternal.
Anastasios Koularmanis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved