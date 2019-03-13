SCHERL--Archer, Jr., died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He is survived by his brother Donald, his daughters Alison (and Neal) Stearns and Leslie Scherl (and Stephen Fabry), grandchildren Zachary (wife Emma), Victoria, Lily and Emma Stearns, and Alex, Jonathan and Madeline Fabry. Born in New York City on October 2, 1931 to Archer and Dorothy Scherl, he was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Maxine "Mickey" Scherl. Archer attended the Ethical Culture and Fieldston Schools and Ohio State University where he majored in business. He remained a lifelong Buckeye fan. Following his graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years. His professional career included many years as an investment analyst, portfolio manager and banker at Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., a principal in his own firm, Scherl Egener, and as an advisor to Peter Sharp & Co., Inc. Archer and Mickey were well-known as world travelers and as patrons of the arts supporting several theater groups and museums in New York City. Over the last two years, Archer was tirelessly cared for by Neisha Ally and Nicola Wesseling, whose efforts he and his family greatly appreciated. His dry wit and razor sharp mind will be dearly missed. Service and burial will be private.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2019