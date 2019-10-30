ANDELSON--Arlen H. The board of trustees and staff of amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, mourn the loss of Arlen H. Andelson, who passed away surrounded by his family at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26. Mr. Andelson joined the amfAR board in 1993, having previously endowed the Sheldon W. Andelson Public Policy Scholars program at amfAR's Washington, DC, office in honor of his brother, who died of AIDS-related causes in 1987. Arlen Andelson served amfAR with dedication and distinction until his death, bringing legal and business acumen, a keen and strategic intelligence, and a sharp wit to Board deliberations. Admitted to the California Bar in 1969, Mr. Andelson was an expert in real estate and business law and was a former director and vice chairman of the Bank of Los Angeles. He was a member of the board of governors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and previously served on the board of governors of AIDS Project Los Angeles. He will be fondly remembered by all at amfAR for his unwavering commitment to the fight against AIDS, his steadfast moral compass, and his convivial comradeship and hospitality. We extend our deepest sympathy to Arlen's beloved wife Michele, his daughters Bobbie and Amy, and their families. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to amfAR at www.amfar.org/arlen Kevin Robert Frost Chief Executive Officer amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019