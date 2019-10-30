Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARLENE COOPER. View Sign Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600 Send Flowers Obituary

COOPER--Arlene C. Passed away on October 28, 2019. Arlene, daughter of Fay and Donald Cooper, was the loving mother of; Ariane, (Mickey), Gregory, (Rachel) and Jonathan, (Rae) and two grandchildren. Arlene was gifted with many deep passions, which she developed and enjoyed her entire life. An accomplished and published textile analyst, Arlene was a rarefied expert in the identification and decoding of "Kashmir" and "Paisley" shawls; of which she had a remarkable collection, donated to the Cleveland Museum. Arlene's greatest lifelong passions were shared between her ecstatic enjoyment of the worlds great cuisines, and the ballet. It was not unusual for Arlene to visibly experience "goosebumps" after eating a sublime dish of foie gras "brulee", or a pure dark chocolate cake (never with fruit!). She was an avid member and major contributor to the American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and the innovative and ground breaking Ballet Tech, having proudly sponsored and overtly "cheered on" several brilliant young dancers into their fruitful careers. She was intensely socially and culturally conscious, and cared very deeply about woman's rights, human rights and equality across the globe. Her philanthropic contributions knew no bounds. The depth of Arlene's compassion, empathy, support, generosity and incredible spirit for life is a loss to everyone who knew her. Arlene was a force unto herself and inspired everyone she touched. Some words that Arlene loved to say: "goosebumber"; "goody goody"; "champagne troubles"; "every cloud has a silver lining"; "living well is the best revenge"; "absolutely sublime". She will be forever loved and missed. Service 9:45 Wednesday, October 30 at The Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.



COOPER--Arlene C. Passed away on October 28, 2019. Arlene, daughter of Fay and Donald Cooper, was the loving mother of; Ariane, (Mickey), Gregory, (Rachel) and Jonathan, (Rae) and two grandchildren. Arlene was gifted with many deep passions, which she developed and enjoyed her entire life. An accomplished and published textile analyst, Arlene was a rarefied expert in the identification and decoding of "Kashmir" and "Paisley" shawls; of which she had a remarkable collection, donated to the Cleveland Museum. Arlene's greatest lifelong passions were shared between her ecstatic enjoyment of the worlds great cuisines, and the ballet. It was not unusual for Arlene to visibly experience "goosebumps" after eating a sublime dish of foie gras "brulee", or a pure dark chocolate cake (never with fruit!). She was an avid member and major contributor to the American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and the innovative and ground breaking Ballet Tech, having proudly sponsored and overtly "cheered on" several brilliant young dancers into their fruitful careers. She was intensely socially and culturally conscious, and cared very deeply about woman's rights, human rights and equality across the globe. Her philanthropic contributions knew no bounds. The depth of Arlene's compassion, empathy, support, generosity and incredible spirit for life is a loss to everyone who knew her. Arlene was a force unto herself and inspired everyone she touched. Some words that Arlene loved to say: "goosebumber"; "goody goody"; "champagne troubles"; "every cloud has a silver lining"; "living well is the best revenge"; "absolutely sublime". She will be forever loved and missed. Service 9:45 Wednesday, October 30 at The Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close