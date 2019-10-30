COOPER--Arlene C. Passed away on October 28, 2019. Arlene, daughter of Fay and Donald Cooper, was the loving mother of; Ariane, (Mickey), Gregory, (Rachel) and Jonathan, (Rae) and two grandchildren. Arlene was gifted with many deep passions, which she developed and enjoyed her entire life. An accomplished and published textile analyst, Arlene was a rarefied expert in the identification and decoding of "Kashmir" and "Paisley" shawls; of which she had a remarkable collection, donated to the Cleveland Museum. Arlene's greatest lifelong passions were shared between her ecstatic enjoyment of the worlds great cuisines, and the ballet. It was not unusual for Arlene to visibly experience "goosebumps" after eating a sublime dish of foie gras "brulee", or a pure dark chocolate cake (never with fruit!). She was an avid member and major contributor to the American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and the innovative and ground breaking Ballet Tech, having proudly sponsored and overtly "cheered on" several brilliant young dancers into their fruitful careers. She was intensely socially and culturally conscious, and cared very deeply about woman's rights, human rights and equality across the globe. Her philanthropic contributions knew no bounds. The depth of Arlene's compassion, empathy, support, generosity and incredible spirit for life is a loss to everyone who knew her. Arlene was a force unto herself and inspired everyone she touched. Some words that Arlene loved to say: "goosebumber"; "goody goody"; "champagne troubles"; "every cloud has a silver lining"; "living well is the best revenge"; "absolutely sublime". She will be forever loved and missed. Service 9:45 Wednesday, October 30 at The Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019