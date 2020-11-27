D'ARIENZO--Arlene Poling, on November 25, 2020. Her journey took her from Brooklyn to Forest Hills to Manhattan and Southampton. Beloved wife of Dr. Nicholas D'Arienzo. Cherished mother of Nicholas, Carmel and Dr. Peter and Lizabeth D'Arienzo. Adored grandma "Lolly" of Isabella and Matthew. Fond sister of Marilyn Miglio and Lucille and John Tymann. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arlene was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 1934, the eldest daughter of Richard Poling and Grace Poling, nee Piro. She attended Washington Irving High School and earned her way to Cooper Union, one of the first in her neighborhood - a woman! - to earn a scholarship to college. The talents she demonstrated at Cooper Union got her invited to do graphic and design work for high-profile magazines like Family Circle at the height of the "MAD MEN" era. In 1955, on the steps of her beloved Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church just down the street from her home, Arlene met a young medical student named Nicholas D'Arienzo, as captivated by his wit and maturity, as she was by his piercing blue eyes. They would wed in 1960 within the very hallowed halls of the church that bore witness to their meeting and subsequently built a life together in Forest Hills, Queens. From her first exhibition of paintings on Broome Street in SoHo to her most recent one on Main Street in Southampton, Arlene developed a reputation for poignant family portraits and evocative landscapes, appreciated by those fortunate enough to have one in their possession. Arlene was a proud alum of the Art Students League, where she received multiple awards in their Red Dot competitions over the years. Her artistic passion also fueled the creation of an art therapy program at the Ozanam Nursing Home, stage craft for the annual Vacation Bible Schools at Our Lady of Mercy Church, and the beloved summer destination of her nieces and nephews, Camp Darien, Southampton. Due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations, the funeral services will be private. You are invited to view the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am Saturday via livestream @ mountcarmel-annunciation.com
A Celebration of Arlene's ife will take place at a later date. Charitable donations in her memory can be made to the East End Hospice, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.