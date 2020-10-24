ARLENE KATZEN

KATZEN--Arlene Reiger, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on October 19th at the age of 86 after a long illness. Arlene was born on July 1st to Fae and Solomon Rieger in The Bronx, NY where she was raised. A graduate of Queen's College, she became an educator in the NY City School System and in Stuttgart, Germany. Her greatest passion and joy was her family. She was a generous and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard (Buzz) Katzen, a senior executive at The Xerox Corporation and made multiple homes for her family wherever his job took them; predominantly Westport, CT, abroad to London, England and in retirement to Scottsdale, Arizona for the last 25 years. Arlene was an adventurer at heart. She exhibited wanderlust from a young age, setting out to distant lands on a student ship. With her husband Buzz, she traveled the globe for most of their 54 years together. She was a generous spirit, supporting multiple causes for children, Jewish concerns and the arts. She possessed a sharp mind, a flair for entertaining, was a voracious reader, master of the NYT Crosswords, and a lover of the Silver Screen. She is survived by her daughters Sue Katzen, Jane Katzen De Nunzio (Robert), her nieces and nephews Robbie Jayson Sumberg, Brooks Sumberg, Charles Jayson, Andrea Berken Jayson and their children. A celebration of Arlene's life will be scheduled at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.