KIRSH--Arlene (nee Lustig). A truly classy lady, died peacefully at home on her 89th birthday. She is the devoted daughter of the late Caroline and Julian Lustig and is survived by her adoring children Laurie and Curt Krouse and David and Michelle Heim. She is the beloved sister of Richard and Barbara Lustig, the loving grandmother of Carter and Ryan Krouse, Noah and Arielle Heim, and the Dear aunt to Steven and Tracy, Donald, Matthew, Cassie and Lily Lustig. Services Sunday 12pm at "The Riverside" 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2020