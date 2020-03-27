PERLMUTTER--Arlene, 93, passed away peacefully on March 24 at her home in Coconut Creek, FL. She was born in Newark, NJ and married for 69 years to the love of her life, Harold, with whom she relocated from Westfield, NJ to Florida in 1986 and who passed away in 2017 at the age of 95. Arlene is survived by her children, Marc and Jo-Ann; her son-in-law, Allen Levine; four loving grandchildren, Dara, Eric, Adam and Jenna; and two great- grandchildren, Lenny and Hallie. A private family service was held on March 25.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2020