ARLENE RICHARDS

RICHARDS--Arlene (Kaye), formerly of Old Westbury, NY, passed away peacefully on August 5th at age 91. Beloved wife and dearest friend to her late husband Bernard. She was a wonderful mother to Carol (Steve Mermey), Patti (Tom Thornton), and Lori, and grandmother to Jared (Alison) and Sara. A child of the Bronx, she was born on Hull Avenue, attended Evander Childs High School and City College Downtown (now Baruch College). She first met Bernie on a City College stairwell when she was 18; it was love at first sight, and they spent 67 glorious years together, building a family, traveling the world, and enjoying life to the fullest. Arlene was a deeply loyal friend who was passionate about tennis, gardening, shopping at Fairway, and the "Golden Girls." Her family will always cherish memories of her elegant seders and summer weekends at her beautiful home. Arlene was an active board member of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County and more recently a supporter of Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation. She and Bernie proudly maintained a scholarship fund in their name at Baruch College. Arlene touched the lives of all who knew her and she will be deeply missed. A private family funeral is planned. Contributions can be made to the Arlene and Bernard Richards Scholarship Fund at Baruch College or Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.





