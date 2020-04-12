SASS--Arlene, passed away March 30th, 2020 at the age of 89. Majored in art at NYU; raised her family in Roslyn Heights, NY and was a dedicated reading teacher until the age of 70. For the past eight years, after the passing of her beloved husband Henry, Arlene lived happily in Palisades, NY, creating a new life for herself. She was independent and vibrant, with a keen intelligence and sense of humor. She had terrific style, was kind, charitable, wonderful company and a generous friend. Her family is left with an enormous sense of grief and an enormous sense of pride. Survived by her children, Alison, Robert (Sharon) and Steven (Garen) and grandchildren Daniel (Nina), Benjamin, Alec and Sydney.



