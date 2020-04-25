Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Saunders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Saunders, the American soprano , died at the age of 89 in New York City's Hebrew Home on April 17, 2020. Arlene had an extensive international operatic career and was beloved by fans wherever she performed. A New York Times reviewer wrote "Arlene Saunders is a soprano who can sing beautifully, act effectively and illuminate any operatic stage fortunate enough to be graced by her talents." Arlene was born and raised in Cleveland; she graduated from Baldwin-Wallace College. She made her European debut as Mimi in La bohème at Milan's Teatro Nuovo in 1961. The same year she debuted with The New York City Opera as Giorgetta in Il tabarro. Arlene's repertoire with the City Opera included Carmen, Louise, Die lustige Witwe , Don Giovanni and La fanciulla. In Glyndebourne she sang Pamina in Die Zaubeflote in 1966. Arlene made her debut as Eva at the Metropolitan Opera in 1976, in Die Meistersinger. Ms. Saunders had an extensive and illustrious career with the Hamburg State Opera as their leading soprano; with the company she made films for television of Le nozze di Figaro, Der Freischütz , and Die Meistersinger. With the Hamburg company she also created the part of the music teacher in the world premiere of Gian Carlo Menotti's Help, Help, the Globolinks! , which is also on film. Hamburg bestowed on her the honorific title of Kammersängerin. During her career, Arlene sang at other major opera houses of the world: Paris, Rome, London and Sydney. In 1985 she gave her Farewell as the Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier, at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. Arlene moved to New York in 1986 and married Dr. Raymond A. Raskin of New York and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Living in New York, she ran opera programs at Rutgers University Music School and at NYU. From 1991-1997 she ran a non-profit, Opera Mobilé , which brought a truck-based Pagliacci to New York neighborhood parks. 