Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ARLINE's life story with friends and family

Share ARLINE's life story with friends and family

POLITZER--Arline. September 30, 1941, died October 26, 2020. Beloved sister of Jerald Politzer, aunt of Kerry and Brian Politzer, great-aunt of Liam and Jordan Colligan and Parker Politzer.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store