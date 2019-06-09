ARLINE WIEDER

WIEDER--Arline, 90, died Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her children, Debra (Meredith) and Joshua (Susan) and two grandchildren, Dani and Zach. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel and her sister, Eleanore. Donations in her memory may be made to Queens Centers for Progress, queenscp.org. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 10 at 3pm at Beth Moses Cemetery, West Babylon, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019
