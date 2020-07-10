IMBERMAN--Arlyn. The worldwide community of the Weizmann Institute of Science deeply mourns the passing of our beloved friend, Arlyn Imberman. A passionate advocate and leader, Arlyn was an essential part of the Weizmann Institute family for more than 30 years. She was a devoted member of the American Committee's National Board, a lifetime member of the Institute's International Board, and a member of the President's Circle. Beyond her philanthropic support, Arlyn generously donated her time and talent to raise awareness of the Institute and advance its mission. Though we will greatly miss Arlyn's signature presence at Weizmann Institute events, her legacy will live on through the Arlyn Imberman Professorial Chair and Research Fellow Chair, and her many other contributions to scientific progress. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her brother, Jeffrey (Eva) Kittay, cousins Helene, Robin, and Joe Benado, and to all her loved ones. May Arlyn's memory be for a blessing. David Teplow, National Chair, American Committee; Dr. Gladys Monroy, President, American Committee; Dave Doneson, CEO, American Committee; Prof. Alon Chen, President, Weizmann Institute of Science; Prof. Jehuda Reinharz, Chair, International Board





