KIRSCHENBAUM--Armand R., of Freehold, NJ, age 89 passed away on May 6, 2019. Armand was born in the Bronx and grew up on the upper West Side. Educated at Stuyvesant High School, New York University and Columbia University, Armand had a professional and vocational commitment to youth. He served thirty-nine years as educator and consultant for the New York City Board of Education. In later years he joined the Catholic Jewish Relations Council in Queens as President, and was editor of Catholic-Jewish Diary. After retirement, Armand and his wife Rhoda moved to Monroe Twp., NJ to be closer to their family. Armand was predeceased in 2019 by Rhoda, his beloved wife of 64 years, and is survived by his children Felice (Craig) Schlesinger, Jeff (Debbie) Kirschenbaum and grandchildren Adam, Ariel, Andrew and Emily.



