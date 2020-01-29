Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARNOLD ARONSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARONSON--Arnold H. The New School mourns the loss of Arnold H. Aronson, a giant in the fashion retail industry who was our devoted Trustee, stalwart supporter, and generous benefactor over four decades. Mr. Aronson served on The New School's Board of Trustees since 1981 and was a member of the Board's Executive Committee since 2010. His numerous leadership roles for the university included chairing the Parsons School of Design Board of Governors for 13 years. He also chaired and served on the Board of Governors for Eugene Lang College. Mr. Aronson and his wife Sheila were generous benefactors of The New School who helped make possible the renovation of Parsons facilities and underwrote a gallery that bears their name. Most recently, they established the Arnold and Sheila Aronson Fellowships and Archive for Environmental Sustainability. Mr. Aronson was for many years a driving force behind the success of the Parsons Benefit, the university's largest annual fundraiser and showcase of emerging creative talent, and was an honoree at the Benefit in 1980 and subject of a special tribute in 2011. He received a New School Distinguished Service Award in 1996. Mr. Aronson enjoyed a long and successful career in the fashion and retail industry, including serving as CEO of Saks Fifth Avenue and later its parent company, the Batus Retail Group. He served on the Ralph Lauren Board of Directors and was a partner and managing director of the global management consultancy Kurt Salmon. The New School offers its condolences to his wife Sheila and their family. Joseph R. Gromek, Chair, The New School Board of Trustees David E. Van Zandt, President, The New School



