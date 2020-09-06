BIRENBAUM--Arnold, September 19, 1939 - August 18, 2020. Born in the Bronx to Molly and Max Birenbaum. Graduate of New York City Public Schools, CCNY; Columbia University, PhD in Sociology, 1968. Married beloved wife Caroline, 1964. Lived in Larchmont, NY since 1973. Dearly loved by sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren: Jonathan and Elizabeth, Samuel and Hannah; Steven and Emily, Naomi and Rebecca; and sister and brother-in-law June and Jack Schwarz. Taught Sociology at City College, Wheaton College, Norton, MA, and St. John's University, Queens, NY, 1964-1993. Medical sociologist, Pediatrics Department, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1993-2015. Loved playing touch football, basketball, and softball; ran six marathons. Wonderful intuitive cook. Found a publisher for his sixteenth book, "A Nation Apart: The African-American Experience and White Nationalism," 2019, a timely, wide-ranging introduction to the complex issues facing us in the coming elections, just as he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in autumn 2017. Dedicated oncology team at Memorial Sloan Kettering helped him to live as fully as possible for almost three years; died unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism. Former student and good friend, Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin, led a moving funeral service from Florida, via Zoom, attended by family, colleagues and friends across the country, and said Kaddish with immediate family via Facetime at burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. To honor his memory, please contribute to WNYC or to a humanitarian organization. Above all, please help get out the Democratic vote in November.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store