BLOOM--Arnold L. December 18, 1928 - July 18, 2019. Arnold L. Bloom of Montclair, NJ (age 90) passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis and his daughters Lisa and Joanne, their husbands, Gary Greenwald and Jeffrey Leffeld, his four grandchildren, Zachary, Jess, Azure, and Serafina, as well as his nephews Richard, Stuart and George and his niece, Joy and great-nephews Bobby and Josiah and his sister, Barbara Rudnick of Fair Lawn. He will be sadly missed. There was a graveside service Sunday, July 21, 2019 at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on July 24, 2019