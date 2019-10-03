CHASE--Arnold. Arnold Chase, born August 30, 1939, died on October 1, 2019 at home with his family surrounding him. He died following a nearly 14-year battle with multiple myeloma; his pain has finally ended. Arnie, a phi beta kappa, graduated in the top 10 percent of his class at Columbia College in 1961, having majored in sociology and heavyweight crew, and winning awards for his scholarship and athletics. He graduated cum laude from Columbia Law School in 1964. For 25 years, he was an associate and then a partner at Botein, Hays, Sklar & Herzberg, where he focused on corporate and securities work. From 1990 until 2015, he was a trusted legal adviser to Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a privately owned, multinational pharmaceutical company. For more than 25 years, he was a board member and then a Vice President of The Educational Alliance, a more than 130-year-old Jewish organization based on New York City's Lower East Side that now focuses on a mix of education, health and wellness, arts and culture, and civic engagement for all New Yorkers. Arnie loved to travel and to take photographs (on film!) of the many amazing places and animals he was privileged to visit, including the North and South Poles, South Georgia Island, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and the Galapagos. He also loved to make things, including building bookcases, a playhouse, and a large deck. Arnie is survived by his wife of more than 32 years, Nilene Evans, his daughter, Michelle Sarao and her three children, Gavi, Isaac and Avital, his son, Ben, and four cats. His funeral will be held at Temple Avodat Shalom, 385 Howland Avenue, River Edge, NJ on October 3 at 11am, followed by burial at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Donations may be made in Arnie's memory to any myeloma or diabetes organization.



