GERSON--Arnold, MD, died February 20, 2020, aged 94. He is survived by his wife, Linda Hall Gerson, his children Jonathon (Elizabeth Martinez), Debra (Mark Cadigan), and Philip (Keven Vance), and seven grandchildren: Nora, Matthew, Marley, William, Pearl, Isaac and Javier. His first wife, Elizabeth Spillane Gerson, predeceased him. Dr. Gerson was a proud member of the first entering class of the Bronx High School of Science. He served in the European theater as a member of the U.S. Army 286th Engineer Combat Battalion, participating in the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Kaufering concentration camp complex in Landsberg, Germany, a subcamp of Dachau. After demobilization he played saxophone in the Henry Jerome Orchestra, who alumni include former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan and attorney Leonard Garment. He completed his education at New York University and the University of Geneva, Switzerland. Following his residency at Bellevue Hospital, he joined the practice of Dr. R.H. Marshak on Park Avenue before moving to Westchester, where be served for many years as chief of radiology at St. Agnes Hospital, White Plains. Donations in memory of Dr. Gerson may be made to .



