GLASSER--Arnold J. "Our Renaissance Man" peacefully passed away at his home in Montclair, NJ at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Jessie, loving father of Fran Chase (Jeffrey) and Amy Dell (the late James), cherished grandfather of Lowell (Emily), David (Rebekah), Jeremy (Sarah) and Matt (Emma). Adored great-grandfather of Lily, Katelyn, Alden, Jacob, Sammy, Anna and Sonya. We extend our deep appreciation to his devoted and beloved aide William Ofuso. To honor his memory: Donations to ACLU or WQXR.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2019