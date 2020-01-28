HONIG--ARNOLD, June 17, 1925-Jan. 20, 2020. Dr. Arnold Honig, exemplary husband of 64 years of Dorothy and father of Laurie and Cary, was a dentist in Queens for over 50 years. After serving in WWII, he graduated Queens College and attended classes there regularly in his 70s and 80s, co-founding an SRO music class for seniors. He was President and School Chair of the Little Neck Jewish Center, serving on its Board for decades. He painted and sculpted and had a show in his early 80s. He was a founder and first President of the Northeast Queens Health Coalition to help underserved groups. He loved opera, theater, traveling, his temple, his family, friends and patients and always was there for others.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 28, 2020