Arnold John Zurcher Jr.
1932 - 2020
Arnold John Zurcher, Jr. died on June 2, 2020 at the age of 88 at his home in Elkins Park, PA. John was preceded in death by his wife Lynne, to whom he was married for 52 years. He is survived by his sister Betsy Janzen, of Pembroke, MA; his four children, Amelia Zurcher, of Shorewood, WI; John Zurcher (and wife Suzanne Zaiser Zurcher), of Elkins Park, PA; Sarah Coady (and husband James Coady), of Larchmont, NY; and Andrew Zurcher (and wife Emily Sahakian) of Cambridge, England; and thirteen grandchildren.

Known as John for all his life, he was born in Pelham, NY and lived most of his life in Pelham and New York City. He graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School and was a partner in the tax department at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. He loved gardening, both indoors and out; swimming in the ocean, particularly off of Fire Island, NY; classical music; and befriending dogs.

Published in New York Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
