ARNOLD MARANS

MARANS--Arnold B. "The crown has fallen from our head." (Lamentations 5:16) Beloved husband of Zipporah (Mann) for 69 of his 92 years; cherished father of Israel (Goldie) Marans, Hillel Marans (Shirley Kaplan), Zvi Marans (Nina Kampler), Noam Marans (Amy Roth), Aliza (Alan) Miller; respected brother of Bernice Weiss and the late Shirley Kaplan; adored grandfather of 25 and their families, including 26 great-grandchildren. Rabbi and spiritual leader of Balkan Sephardic community since 1954, first at United Sephardim of Brooklyn, and from 1961 until his death, as the founding rabbi of The Sephardic Temple, Cedarhurst, NY, where he ministered to families across many generations. A graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, City College and the Jewish Theological Seminary, he served for decades as comptroller of the Rabbinical Assembly and as a trustee and former chair of the Joint Retirement Board of Conservative Judaism. Patriarch of his clan, shepherd to his faithful, supporter of Jewish communal causes in the U.S. and Israel, treasured by all. May his memory be for a blessing.





