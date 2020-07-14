ARNOLD MARANS

MARANS--Rabbi Arnold B. The Sephardic Foundation on Aging mourns the loss of our most esteemed Board member, Chaplin at our former Sephardic Home for the Aged and President of the Sephardic Geriatric Foundation. His wisdom and guidance enhanced our spirit of giving and caring. His participation and leadership will be sorely missed. The Board extends our deepest sympathy to the Rubisa and his entire family. Michael Lopez, President Louis Rousso, Chair Joe Halio, M.D., Secretary Joshua Hoffman, Executive Director





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store