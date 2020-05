Or Copy this URL to Share

PRICE--Hon. Arnold N. passed away peacefully on May 24th at home, one week shy of his 89th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Judith, caring brother of Eugene, devoted father of Lynne (Steven) and Robyn (David), loving grandfather of Jared, Andrew, Brooke, Emma, and Jordana. Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice. We love you and we will miss you.





