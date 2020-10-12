1/
ARNOLD RING
RING--Arnold W. The Trustees of the Brooklyn Benevolent Society mourn the passing of our colleague, a man of great faith, retired Vice President at JP Morgan Palm Beach office, 1953 NIT champion at Seton Hall University. He is survived by his four daughters, son-in-law, and nine grandchildren. Arnie's wit and gregariousness as 30-year President of the Society and Trustee of almost four decades enriched us all as well as the dozens of charities he helped support. Rest in Peace. Peter M. Altman, President


Published in New York Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
