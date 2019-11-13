SILVERBERG--Arnold, MD. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center records with deep sorrow the death of Dr. Arnold Silverberg. Dr. Silverberg was an endocrinologist in the Department of Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center for over 50 years. He served as Division Director for many years. He was an excellent physician, teacher and taught the residents all that he knew. He will be sorely missed by all his patients, colleagues and friends. Sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. Edward Chapnick, MD, Pres Harry Adler, MD, Pres-Elect Monica Ghitan, MD, Secy Juan Kupferman, MD, Treas George Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 13, 2019