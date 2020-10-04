ARNOLD SOBEL

SOBEL--Arnold M., M.D. With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Arnold M. Sobel, M.D., on September 22nd, 2020, at age 90. He leaves his best friend Dolly, his wife of 65 years; his children Marc (Lisa), Lindy (Michael), Jonathan (Marcia) and eight grandchildren who gave him much joy, Arnie was an anesthesiologist in practice for 40 years at Pascack Valley Hospital, Westwood, NJ - 25 of which he served as Chief of the Dept. In addition, he volunteered years of his time as a Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NYC. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army at Ft. Campbell, Ky, where his daughter Lindy was born. A graduate of Bronx High School of Science, NYU and NYU Medical School. Arnie will always be remembered by his family and friends for his generous loving nature, intellect, kindness and dry wit. A man of great integrity, a hero to us all. A private service was held in celebration of his life. Donations in his memory can be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington., D.C.





