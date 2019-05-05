TRACY--Arnold Henry, of New York and Saint James, New York, died peacefully at home on May 2. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, four children, Alec, Claudia, Peter, and Joanna, six grandchildren, two brothers, Russell and Jerome, four nephews, one niece, and three grandnieces. Arnold was born in 1934. He graduated from Fordham Prep, Fordham University, and New York University School of Law. He served as an officer in the United States Army. He practiced law in New York with Mudge, Rose, Guthrie, and Alexander, and in Singapore with Coudert Brothers. Arnold was active with the Rogosin Institute from its founding in 1983, serving as its first chairman of the board and as a board member until his death. He was active in the village and community affairs in Nissequogue, New York. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8 at 10am at the Church of Saint Vincent Ferrer in Manhattan at Lexington Avenue and 66th Street. In Arnold's honor, contributions may be made to the Rogosin Institute, 504 East 74 Street, New York 10021.
Published in The New York Times on May 5, 2019