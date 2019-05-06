TRACY--Arnold, Esq. The Board of Directors and Staff of The Rogosin Institute deeply mourn the passing of Arnold Tracy. He was a devoted Board member, benefactor, and friend of Rogosin for more than 35 years. Notably, Arnold was a Founding Board Member in 1983 and served as Board Chair from 1992-1997. He was a dedicated and well-respected Board member, whose long-term career as an esteemed attorney at Mudge Rose Guthrie Alexander & Ferdon and then Coudert Bros. provided wise counsel to the Board in its deliberations and to many of Rogosin's programs over the years. Arnold generously supported the work at Rogosin and encouraged others to help advance its mission to provide the very best in care for people with kidney disease, as well as the chronic diseases that are so often associated with it. Rogosin's current national leadership role in kidney disease and its management, as well as the search for ways to prevent it and better treatments through a multifaceted research program, owe more than we can say to Arnold's personal compassion, vision, leadership and guidance. He has, indeed, left us with a proud legacy. For all of that, we are more than grateful. We will greatly miss his wisdom and counsel on the Board, but, beyond all of that, we will miss him as a dear friend and colleague. He has been, and always will be, a member of the Rogosin family. We extend heartfelt condolences to his wife, Catherine, children, grandchildren and the entire family. Richard Hall Chairman, Board of Directors The Rogosin Institute Barry Smith, MD, PhD President The Rogosin Institute
Published in The New York Times on May 6, 2019