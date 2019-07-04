ARNOLD WOLOWITZ

Obituary
WOLOWITZ--Arnold. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Arnold Wolowitz, beloved husband of Carol. Arnold's commitment to social and humanitarian causes has impacted millions of lives in New York and around the world. Arnold leaves behind a loving family that is continuing a tradition of Jewish philanthropy and exemplary leadership. We extend our deepest condolences to Carol; to his children; and to the entire family. Amy A.B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on July 4, 2019
