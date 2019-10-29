YOUNG--Arnold. Young, Arnold Milton, of Long Island, NY, died on October 23, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Arlene, sons Jason of Lynbrook, Jonathan of Pennsylvania and San Francisco, CA and Jeffrey of Charlottesville, VA. He had six grandchildren: Jeffrey's children Andy, Steven, Brian, Erin and Leigh and Jonathan's son Alex. He had one great-grandson Cooper Dean. Arnold was a devoted husband and father and was a strong influence on his children and grandchildren. He instilled in all his belief that education was key to success. He prized precision, attention to detail and dedication to the task at hand. Although he grew up poor in a small apartment, he taught himself plumbing, carpentry and even built a garage for his family. Arnold worked as a successful artist and graphic designer for 45 years in New York City. He was unfailingly humble, honest and decent to everyone with whom he came in contact. His talent and tireless work ethic allowed him to fund college and graduate school for all his children. He also shared with them his paintings and drawings that brighten all their homes. He took many wonderful photographs of his grandchildren capturing them beautifully. He was beloved and will be missed by friends and his family, who cherished their time together.



