NAZARIAN--Artemis, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey died on April 9, 2020 from coronavirus infection. She was born in Aleppo, Syria on January 31, 1932 to parents of Armenian descent, Nicholas and Marie Topjian (nee Sulahian). Her family immigrated to the United States in 1934 and settled in Watertown, MA. Artemis obtained her bachelor's degree in accounting cum laude from Boston University. In tandem with her husband Nazar, Artemis was an active philanthropist. A patron of the arts and a firm believer in the power of education, she supported numerous scholarships to students worldwide through the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU). Her special interest in children culminated in the opening of the Artemis Nazarian Preschool of the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian school in Los Angeles. Artemis's greatest pride and joy was her family. Artemis was a devoted mother to her daughter Seta and son Levon, and raised her children with kindness, intelligence, patience, humility, and sense of purpose. She also had a keen sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. She adored her grandchildren: Seta's sons William and Nicholas, and Levon and his wife Claudia's children Matthew, Daniela, and Gregory. Artemis is survived by her husband of 65 years Nazar, her beloved brother and sister-in-law Hrand Joseph and Karen Topjian, her two children and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Leona Boodakian. Artemis's gracious and selfless spirit will live on in all who were fortunate to have known her. Donations, in lieu flowers, can be made to the AGBU Artemis Nazarian Memorial Scholarship for Performing Arts at www.agbu.org/artemis nazarian.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020