ALLEN--Arthur Yorke. Caroline, Mary and Paul Cronson and everybody at Works & Process at the Guggenheim mourn the death of Arthur Yorke Allen. Arthur was a steadfast friend and an enthusiastic supporter of the arts. We offer Mary Stewart, Loring and family our love and very deepest sympathy. Caroline Cronson, Producer; Bart Friedman, Chairman, Board of Trustees; Duke Dang, General Manager; Kathryn Marshall, Associate





