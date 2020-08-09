ARTHUR ALLEN

ALLEN--Arthur Yorke. October 31, 1936 - August 3, 2020 Arthur Yorke Allen of New York City died unexpectedly in Edgartown, MA. Born in New York City to J. Findlay and Ethel Lenssen Allen, Arthur grew up in Englewood, NJ. A graduate of Kent School '54, he went on to row in pair with coxswain in the Olympic Trials of '56 and was a member of Varsity crew at Princeton University '58. His early career began in investment management, before becoming CEO of Intermodal Publishing Company, and valedictorian of Harvard Business School Smaller Company Management Program. After the successful sale of IPC, he returned to investment management at Citibank, eventually retiring from Douglas Winthrop Advisors as Managing Director. A supporter and member of many non-profits, he was on the boards of Lapham's Quarterly, The American Council on Germany, The Walbridge Fund, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, a founder of the Vineyard Open Land Foundation. His favorite club was the Edgartown Reading Room where he served as President. He was one of the greats: unique, original, honorable, ethical, truthful, wise, compassionate, ornery, always considerate of others, an old-school gentleman with a mind open to new ways of thinking and seeing, cranky, able to turn difficult situations into laughter with his erudition and quirky, quick wit. A gifted orator he reveled in opportunities to conduct auctions to raise money for charities, or toast friends and loved ones (occasionally in Latin or Greek). He loved languages, history, art, music, ballet, sailing, architectural preservation, and the preservation of this earth. Wise and charming, he made people feel special and he never forgot a name. The goodness and enthusiasm he emanated drew people to him. Greatly loved by all who fell into his orbit; lives became richer for having Arthur in theirs. While he was 6'5" his presence and impact were immeasurable. Let the memory of him live on through his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May the work, laughter, and collaboration you had together continue without him and, through the Golden Rule, come to peace with one another. Arthur is survived by his wife, the poet, Mary Stewart Hammond, daughter Loring Allen Randall (Stuart S.), grandsons Nolan Mayhew Panno and Andrew Gettys Panno, brother William ("Hap"), Sister Eleanor ("Dee"), Sister Ethel, and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his name to the Island Housing Trust Corp., Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, and W&P at the Guggenheim. A service of remembrance will be held later on Martha's Vineyard and in New York City.





