ASCHER--Arthur. We mourn the passing of Arthur Ascher, age 84; beloved husband of Renee Ascher (Nee Adler) of 44 years, cherished brother of Fran (Bob) Bauer, Iris and the late Gary Rubin. He was a devoted father of Bruce Ascher, Debra (Keith) Waldman, Melinda (Keith) Michel, and Alexandra (David) Hochman, adored Grandfather, Uncle, Mentor and Friend. A graduate of Stuyvesant High School and City College, he served in the US Army at Fort Bragg for three years, before entering the print business in which he spent over 50 years. He was an avid Yankee and Jet fan who loved attending live sporting events with family members. He will be in our hearts forever. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, 11:30am, at Plaza Jewish Community Center, 630 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to dorotusa.org.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 27, 2019