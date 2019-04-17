AUFSES--Arthur. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of Dr. Arthur Aufses. He served our community for a half century as a member of our Board and was our leading light on issues of health and wellness. He will be deeply missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Aufses family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus Henry Timms, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2019