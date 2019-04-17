ARTHUR AUFSES

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR AUFSES.

AUFSES--Arthur. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of Dr. Arthur Aufses. He served our community for a half century as a member of our Board and was our leading light on issues of health and wellness. He will be deeply missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Aufses family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus Henry Timms, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street | New York, NY 10023 | (212) 362-6600
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details