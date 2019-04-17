Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR AUFSES. View Sign

AUFSES--Arthur H., Jr., M.D. The Ruth J. and Maxwell Hauser & Harriet and Arthur H. Aufses, Jr., M.D., Department of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai mourns the passing of Dr. Arthur Aufses, our beloved colleague and friend. Dr. Aufses practiced general surgery for more than four decades in New York City before he retired in 1996 from the Chairmanship of the Department of Surgery, a position he held for 22 years. He held leadership roles in numerous medical organizations throughout his career and received many high honors from Mount Sinai, including giving the Commencement Address at the graduation exercises of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 2003, where he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. As one of Mount Sinai's most respected physicians, Dr. Aufses represented many things to many people: a friendly face to meet in the hallway; a revered surgeon to collaborate with; a master at the head of the classroom; a mentor for new and seasoned surgeons alike -- assuredly, he represented all these roles to those he worked with. Dr. Aufses was a true champion of Mount Sinai and will be greatly missed by his colleagues, patients, and the various communities he selflessly served throughout his illustrious career. His memory will be forever treasured within the walls of Mount Sinai. We extend our most sincere condolences to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grand- children, and to the entire Aufses family. Michael L. Marin, M.D., Chairman, Dept of Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



